Brightworth Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brightworth raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 150.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 2,147,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,353. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

