Brightworth Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,365. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

