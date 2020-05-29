Brightworth Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brightworth lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 1.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,291. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

