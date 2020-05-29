Brightworth Has $630,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $539,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 398.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 899,152 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.12. 1,813,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average of $109.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

