Brightworth Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brightworth grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.22. The company had a trading volume of 932,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,991. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.43. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

