Brightworth Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brightworth boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average is $149.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

