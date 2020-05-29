Brightworth Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.8% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE USB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.82. 811,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,425. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

