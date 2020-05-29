Brightworth Reduces Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Brightworth lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,597 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. 455,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.