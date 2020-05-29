Brightworth Sells 12,680 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brightworth decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $113.21. 167,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,188. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

