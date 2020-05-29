Brightworth Sells 249 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Brightworth cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,381. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.