Brightworth Sells 630 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Brightworth cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.7% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,874 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,832 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $257.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,927. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.45. The company has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

