British Land (LON:BLND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

British Land (LON:BLND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON BLND traded up GBX 10.10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 407.30 ($5.36). 10,272,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 377.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 496.67. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 365 ($4.80) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities lowered British Land to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 503.92 ($6.63).

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £324 ($426.20) per share, with a total value of £14,904 ($19,605.37). Insiders have purchased 127 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,189 in the last ninety days.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

