Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.34. 249,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

