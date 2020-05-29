Brokerages Expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.07. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

TNET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.93.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $33,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $68,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,725 shares of company stock worth $5,077,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 58,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.