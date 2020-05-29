Brokerages Set China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Price Target at $20.30

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,406. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This is a positive change from China Life Insurance’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.