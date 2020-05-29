Brokerages Set Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Target Price at $14.32

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

EVH stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 103,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,130. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $798.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 100,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

