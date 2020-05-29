Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $15.79

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

GTBIF has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Green Thumb Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GTBIF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 251,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,998. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

