Brokerages Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) PT at GBX 120.17

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 120.17 ($1.58).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Senior from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 198 ($2.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of SNR traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a one year low of GBX 45.13 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 236.40 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other Senior news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 15,045 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £21,213.45 ($27,905.09).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

