Brokerages Set Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target at $29.36

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAO. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC began coverage on Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 408.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at $10,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at $11,577,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. Youdao has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

