Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Reduced by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $143,287,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 296.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,592,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 72,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

