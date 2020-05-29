BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BRP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRP by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.