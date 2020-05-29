BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,441 Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

