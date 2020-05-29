BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up about 1.0% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded up $17.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $844.87. The stock had a trading volume of 38,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,156. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.98 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $864.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $674.45 and a 200 day moving average of $615.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $846.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.40.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.