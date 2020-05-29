BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys 17,466 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for about 0.9% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after buying an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,367,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after buying an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of DG stock traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $190.39. 4,293,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,996. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $118.26 and a one year high of $189.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.