BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,000 Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at about $77,758,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter worth about $2,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 592.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,542 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven during the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forty Seven by 23.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,720 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV remained flat at $$95.51 during midday trading on Friday. Forty Seven Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forty Seven news, CEO Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 32,577 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,108,497.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ann D. Rhoads sold 1,924 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $183,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,601 shares of company stock valued at $29,499,733. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

