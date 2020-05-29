BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $2.74 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,743 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Five Below from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Five Below from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $137.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

