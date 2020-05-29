BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,627. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

