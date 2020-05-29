BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.82 Million in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Forescout Technologies accounts for 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares during the period. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $89,548,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,840,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,496,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,078,000 after buying an additional 1,201,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 151.04% and a negative net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $130,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $123,336.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,764 shares of company stock worth $920,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSCT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

