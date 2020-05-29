BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.68 Million in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Tech Data accounts for approximately 0.5% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 196.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of TECD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,268. Tech Data Corp has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.13.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. Tech Data’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

