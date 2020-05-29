BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.81. 4,210,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,131,802. The company has a market cap of $374.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.