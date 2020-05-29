BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Taubman Centers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taubman Centers by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 186,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,666. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

