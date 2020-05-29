BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,000 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.85. 36,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.10.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

