BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WBC remained flat at $$136.46 during midday trading on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.20 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

