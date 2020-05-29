BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,344 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

