BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 3.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,794,000 after acquiring an additional 96,133 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,227,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,136,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,709,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,200. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

ECL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.08. The stock had a trading volume of 515,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $212.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

