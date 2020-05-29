BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Up 5.1%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.82 and last traded at $61.78, 514,719 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 685,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,954. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

