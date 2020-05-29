Calix (NYSE:CALX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47, 717,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 70% from the average session volume of 421,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

