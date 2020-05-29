Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPE. Bank of America lowered Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE CPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 25,989,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,451,044. The stock has a market cap of $293.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.90. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,500. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 356,102 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 183,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,176,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 636,867 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.