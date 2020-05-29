Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.62.

CPE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 26,906,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,451,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,500. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,844,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 883,978 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

