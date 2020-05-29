Canopy Growth’s (CGC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CGC traded down $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 23,732,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $97,497,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.