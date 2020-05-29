Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.30 to $15.60 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian upgraded Canopy Growth to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.64.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 23,579,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,199. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 418,434 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $4,948,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 85.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,504 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $308,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.