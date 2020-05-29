Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2020 results were hurt by a surge in provisions amid the coronavirus-related mayhem. Elevated expenses mainly due to higher marketing costs are expected to hamper the company's bottom-line growth. Deteriorating credit quality remains a major near-term concern and might hamper financials. Further, lower interest rates amid the Federal Reserve's accommodative policy stance will likely hamper growth to some extent. However, strength in credit card and online-banking businesses, efforts to expand inorganically, and rise in loan demand are expected to aid revenues. The company's efficient capital deployments indicate solid balance sheet position.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COF. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.15. 2,816,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,789. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

