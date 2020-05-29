Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stake Lowered by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373,534 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 106.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 967.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.60. 38,684,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,447,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carnival from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra cut their target price on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

