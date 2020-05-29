Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.