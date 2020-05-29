Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $119.24. 315,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,535. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

