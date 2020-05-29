Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $36.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

