Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $189.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

