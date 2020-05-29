CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 16.54%.

Shares of NYSE:CBL opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael I. Lebovitz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 704,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.