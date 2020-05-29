CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Down 10.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares were down 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $12.19, approximately 1,445,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,000,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 253,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

