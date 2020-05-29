Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 5.4%

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.79, approximately 1,189,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 652,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of -39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

